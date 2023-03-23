84 years of service to the nation
Assam

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Changsari on April 14

By The Assam Tribune
PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Changsari on April 14
Changsari, March 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inspected the construction work of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari in Assam's Kamrup district.

While speaking to the media, Sarma informed that nearly 90% of the work has been completed and the institute will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 who will be here to witness the "world's largest Bihu dance in a single venue" by over 11,000 participants.

He further said that out of 750 beds, currently 150 beds are operational and the work for 18 departments including the OPD has been completed so far.


