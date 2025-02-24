PM Modi reaffirms support for Tea Tribes as Jhumoir Binandini lights up Sarusajai

Guwahati, Feb 24: The turf at Sarusajai Stadium transformed into a wavy sea of red and white as over 9,000 Jhumur dancers, their mentors, and musicians came together to create a breathtaking spectacle at Jhumoir Binandini on Monday.

With the rhythmic roll of traditional drums, women adorned in traditional red and white attire swayed gracefully to the soulful tunes of Jhumur songs, making the event a visual and cultural extravaganza.

The grand celebration was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of dignitaries from across the world.

Adding to the fervour, the Prime Minister immersed himself in Assamese traditions by trying his hand at a traditional drum. Before taking up the instrument, he was presented with special mementos unique to the tea tribe community.









Expressing his deep connection with the tea gardens, he quipped, "Just as you share a unique bond with tea garden culture, I, too, have a special connection with the tea gardens. No one knows the smell and colour of tea better than a ‘chaiwala’."

The Prime MInister also greeted the gathering in Assamese and Adivasi languages, further strengthening his bond with the community.

Recalling the record-breaking Bihu dance performance of 2023, Modi fondly remarked that the memory remains vivid even for those who only watched it on television.









Beyond festivities, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to the upliftment of the tea tribe community. Highlighting key welfare initiatives, he highlighted the construction of an Adivasi Museum to honour the heroes of the indigenous tribal community of the nation.

He also stressed on the rise in wages for tea garden workers, stating that the Assam Tea Corporation has introduced bonuses, particularly benefiting women workers.

“With an aim to enhance the earnings of workers, bonuses have been announced, especially for women employees. Additionally, 1.5 lakh pregnant women are receiving Rs 15,000 to support their medical expenses,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi further highlighted the Centre’s focus on education and healthcare.

“The Assam government is constructing over 350 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in tea tribe areas, and more than 100 Model Tea Garden Schools have already been established, with another 100 in progress. Moreover, we have reserved 3% of OBC category seats for the youth of this community,” he said.

To boost self-employment, the Prime Minister announced that the state government is providing Rs 25,000 to support entrepreneurial efforts within the tea tribe community.

“The development of the tea industry will drive Assam’s progress. The Northeast is set to scale new heights,” Modi concluded.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister inaugurated Advantage Assam 2.0 at the Khanapara Veterinary Field.