PM Modi likely to visit Assam on Feb 14, North Guwahati Bridge & IIM campus on agenda

Guwahati, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Assam on February 14, with a focus on major infrastructure and connectivity projects, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said during a live interaction on social media on Thursday.

If the visit materialises, the Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate the long-awaited bridge connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati, formally inaugurate the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati campus, and flag off 100 electric buses for public transport in the state.

“There are strong chances of the Prime Minister coming to Guwahati on February 14. We have also requested him to land through a special aircraft using the advanced landing facility on the national highway at Moran on the same day,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister further added that a second visit by the Prime Minister later in February is also being explored. During that visit, Modi may lay the foundation stone of the Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway line, a strategic project aimed at improving connectivity between Assam and Bhutan.

In addition, the Prime Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone for a railway coach manufacturing factory in Kokrajhar and the proposed Rs 22,000-crore express highway connecting Guwahati and Silchar.

While elaborating on the proposed Prime Ministerial visits, Sarma said the state government is coordinating closely with the Centre to finalise dates and logistics.