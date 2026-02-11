PM Modi likely in Assam on March 6–7; land pattas for tea workers on agenda

Guwahati, Feb 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Assam on March 6 and 7, with the distribution of land pattas to tea garden workers expected to be a key highlight of the tour.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, said that the state government is working to ensure that thousands of tea workers receive land rights as part of a major outreach to the community.

He added that he hopes the pattas will be handed over by the Prime Minister during the visit.

Addressing a press briefing at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Sarma said, “I have a wish that at least 5,000 tea workers receive land pattas from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own hands in Guwahati. If, by any chance, the Prime Minister is unable to do so, we are planning for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to distribute them.”

He added that between 5,000 and 20,000 tea workers are expected to receive land pattas before March 10.

Highlighting what he described as a “turnaround year” for Assam’s tea industry, Sarma said the state has recorded a significant rise in exports after nearly 25 years.

“This time, Assam’s tea exports have increased by 40 million kilograms. For the first time in 25 years, we are witnessing such a strong export performance, marking a turnaround in the tea industry,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, tea production in the state has risen by 50 million kilograms this year.

Of this, 40 million kilograms was exported, while 10 million kilograms was absorbed in domestic consumption. He further noted that nearly 50% of the state’s production now consists of orthodox tea.

“In South India, tea exports have declined by 10 million kilograms, whereas Assam has recorded a substantial rise,” Sarma said, adding that overall tea sales in the state have increased by 19 million kilograms.

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre has also witnessed a sharp rise in orthodox tea sales.

“Orthodox tea sales at the Guwahati auction have increased by 100%. Earlier, 4.19 million kilograms were sold; this time, 9.55 million kilograms of orthodox tea has been auctioned,” he said.

Sarma attributed part of the improved performance to Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by the Centre with the European Union and the United Kingdom, as well as expected tariff benefits with the United States.

“I am confident that the golden era of Assam tea will return. Orthodox production had declined earlier, but now it is increasing. Assam is regaining global leadership in tea,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said he held discussions with the Assam Tea Association on February 10 and announced an increase in the subsidy for orthodox tea from Rs 10 per kilogram to Rs 15 per kilogram to further boost exports.

“We have requested the tea industry to increase the wages of tea workers in line with improved performance,” Sarma said, adding that another round of talks with the industry will be held by the end of February to discuss additional incentives for tea garden workers.