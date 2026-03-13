PM Modi launches Rs 4,500+ Cr road, rail projects for BTC region

Guwahati, March 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually launched and laid the foundation for a series of major infrastructure and connectivity projects for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region and other parts of Assam, collectively worth more than Rs 4,500 crore.

The Prime Minister joined the programme from Guwahati through video conferencing as he was unable to travel to Kokrajhar, where the projects are primarily focused.

Among the key announcements, Modi launched Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore. The project aims to significantly improve road connectivity across the state, with more than 900 kilometres of roads to be constructed.

The initiative is expected to strengthen inter-state connectivity while improving links between national highways and rural road networks.

The Prime Minister also launched six road infrastructure projects in the BTC region, with an investment of about Rs 1,100 crore.

These projects include the construction of four flyovers and two bridges, aimed at easing traffic congestion in Kokrajhar district and improving connectivity for local residents.

The flyovers will be constructed at key traffic points including B.K. Road–Gossaigaon Chariali, Balajan Tiniali, Debargaon Junction and Titaguri, while the two bridges will further strengthen road connectivity in the region.

In addition to road projects, Modi laid the foundation stone of a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop worth Rs 255 crore at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district.

The railway maintenance facility is expected to strengthen railway infrastructure in the region while generating employment and improving operational efficiency.

The Prime Minister also flagged off three new train services aimed at enhancing connectivity between the Northeast and other parts of the country.

These include the Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, which will provide direct rail connectivity between the Northeast and southern India; the Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express, strengthening rail links between Assam and West Bengal; and the Narangi–Agartala Express, improving connectivity between Assam and Tripura.

Addressing the gathering virtually, Prime Minister Modi praised the Bodo community for preserving their cultural heritage and emphasised that the region has entered a new phase of peace and development.

“I apologise for having to connect with you virtually from Guwahati today. I am proud that the Bodo community has preserved its traditions, values and cultural heritage. Today, projects worth related to the development of the Bodoland region are being launched or initiated,” he said.

He said the infrastructure initiatives would play a crucial role in boosting economic activity in the region.

“These projects will not only improve facilities for the people but will also promote trade, tourism and connectivity. Kokrajhar and the surrounding region have faced many hardships in the past, but today Bodoland is moving forward on the path of peace and development,” Modi said.

Highlighting development initiatives taken up in the region in recent years, the Prime Minister said several commitments made in 2021 have been fulfilled. He also noted that the Bodo language has been granted associate official language status and that a special development package worth Rs 1,500 crore had been provided for the region.

He further pointed out that Kokrajhar Medical College is already functional, while another medical college is being developed in Tamulpur. Additionally, around 10,000 former militants who laid down arms have been provided opportunities to contribute to the development of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam Mala scheme would significantly improve road connectivity across the state.

“Under the Assam Mala scheme, projects worth around Rs 3,258 crore are being taken up today, and nearly 70 roads will be developed. Many of these roads fall within the BTC region and will strengthen connectivity across Bodoland,” Sarma said.

He added that the Rs 1,100 crore road infrastructure package includes the construction of four flyovers and two bridges at key locations in Kokrajhar district to address traffic congestion and improve mobility.

The Chief Minister also highlighted steps being taken to strengthen railway connectivity in the region. “Work has also been initiated for the construction of a railway line between Gelephu and Kokrajhar, which will further enhance regional connectivity,” he said.

The newly announced railway POH workshop at Bashbari is also expected to help develop the region into an emerging logistics hub while generating employment opportunities for local youth.