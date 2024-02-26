PM Modi launches microbiology lab, 17 food testing vehicles for Assam

Guwahati, Feb 26: With an aim to enhance food testing infrastructure across Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a new microbiology laboratory on Sunday and also unveiled 17 Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) vehicles in the state, collectively valued at Rs 13.11 crores.

The laboratory was set up by the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in Guwahati.



All these facilities were inaugurated by PM Modi virtually at an event at Rajkot in Gujarat.



The microbiology lab will play a major role in ensuring the safety of food by identifying different microorganisms, including pathogens, in food items.



On the other hand, the FSWs, equipped with advanced facilities and skilled personnel, will not only improve testing capabilities but also provide crucial training to bolster food safety measures.

