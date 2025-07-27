PM Modi lauds Kaziranga’s AI-driven bird census in ‘Mann ki Baat’

Guwahati, July 27: The avian diversity of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) was spotlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 124th episode of his Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday.

The Prime Minister highlighted the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the first Grassland Bird Census at Kaziranga National Park, which recently recorded over 40 bird species

“For the first time, a Grassland Bird Census has been conducted here. You will be happy to know that on account of this Census, more than 40 species of birds have been identified. These include many rare birds,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that technology was used to record bird species without disturbing the avifauna of the region.

“The team conducting the census installed sound recording devices. Then those sounds were analysed on the computer; AI was used. The birds were identified just by their sounds - that too without disturbing them,” the Prime Minister said.

He lauded the efforts and emphasised the need to inspire the younger generation to follow suit.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that the Kaziranga bird survey recorded 43 grassland bird species.

“During the first grassland bird census, surveyors employed Point Count Surveys and Passive Acoustic Monitoring, leading to the identification of 43 species—some critically endangered, others more commonly found,” the Chief Minister shared on a microblogging platform on Sunday.

Welcoming the discovery new grassland bird species, city-based ornithologist Nilutpal Mahanta highlighted that it is indicative of Kaziranga’s rich biodiversity and conservation measures taken by the government.

“Kaziranga is a hub of grassland birds because the genetic stock of these birds is the highest in Kaziranga. This discovery is a thing to rejoice. It indicates that the habitats and the biodiversity have been preserved,” Mahanta told The Assam Tribune.

He further emphasised that grassland bird conservation efforts must also include species not currently protected by law.

“There has, however, been a loss of about 70% grasslands in Assam in the last four decades. Habitat conservation is an important key factor to preserve the grassland birds’ species in the state. We must also expand our conservation efforts to preserve the grasslands bird species that are outside of protected areas such as Kaziranga,” Mahanta said.