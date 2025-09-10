PM Modi in Assam: 1,200 artistes to perform 14-song medley at Bhupen Hazarika centenary

Guwahati, Sept 10: Over 1,200 artistes will perform an 18-minute medley of 14 songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika during the event organized to mark the birth centenary celebrations of the music maestro, to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13. The 1 hour 15 minutes programme is being organized at the veterinary field at Khanapara and will begin at 5.15 pm.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said people interested to attend the event can collect passes from Sankardev Kalakshetra or Rabindra Bhavan before September 12.

“The PM will also launch the Rs 100 commemorative coin prepared by RBI and release a biography which will be translated in all Indian languages,” the CM said, adding that the biography will be distributed to 20 lakh families.

People associated with Dr Hazarika have been invited to the event.

The next day, Modi will travel to Mangaldai where he will launch several projects, including the Darrang Medical College, Nursing College and GNM School.

In a bid to boost vital connectivity project, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Narengi-Kuruwa bridge and will visit Guwahati Ring Road project, stretching across Kamrup, Darrang, and Ri-Bhoi districts, with an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

The next day, he will visit Numaligarh to inaugurate the bio-refinery and polypropylene unit, before winding up his visit to the State.