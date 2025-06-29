PM Modi hails Bodoland CEM Cup as ‘symbol of unity & hope’ in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, June 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 123rd episode of Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, praised the power of sports in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam, highlighting the Bodoland CEM Cup as a "symbol of unity and hope" in the region.

Praising the football tournament, the Prime Minister lauded the initiative for using football to foster peace, inclusivity, and community development across the BTR.

"Bodoland today stands out in the country with a new face, a new identity. The energy and confidence that the youth here have, is most visible on the football field. In the Bodo Territorial Area, the Bodoland CEM Cup is being organised. This is not just a tournament; it has become a celebration of unity and hope," Modi said.

Notably, the tournament is organised at multiple administrative levels - including Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs), BTCLA Constituencies, Districts, and the Council Level - ensuring widespread participation and accessibility. It complements initiatives like football academies and the participation of Bodoland FC in national events such as the Durand Cup.

"More than three thousand seven hundred teams, about seventy thousand players, and even among them, a large number of our daughters' participation! These statistics tell the story of a big change in Bodoland. Bodoland is now increasingly casting its glow on the sports map of the country," Modi added.

He also highlighted the achievements of footballers from the region, naming Halicharan Narzary, Durga Boro, Apurba Narzary, and Manbir Basumatari as emerging symbols of Bodoland’s new identity on the national stage.

"The football players hailing from here are now making their mark at a high level. Halicharan Narzary, Durga Boro, Apurba Narzary, Manbir Basumatari - these are not just the names of football players - they are the identity of that new generation who catapulted Bodoland from the field to the national stage," PM Modi added.

In response to the Prime Minister’s remarks, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the remarkable transformation in the BTR.

“The Bodoland CEM Cup- unthinkable before in this area - is a manifestation of how with right leadership, the power of our youth can be harnessed to exploit talents instead of terror,” Sarma wrote on a microblogging website.

Sarma attributed the region’s peaceful shift to Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to the Northeast, noting, “In fact, the transformation of BTR from a hotbed of insurgency to a hotspot of tranquility in last 5 years, is one of the finest examples of Adarniya Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi Ji’s commitment towards the North East."

A just a day prior on Saturday, BTC Chief Pramod Boro, during the 28th death anniversary of Bodo leader Bir Chilagang Basumatary at Banshigaoan, Kokrajhar, announced that the BTC would construct a stadium in each of its 40 assembly constituencies, at a cost of Rs 5 crore per stadium in memory of Basumatary.

Notably, the BTC is going for polls in the coming months and all the contesting parties have decided to go solo in the polls, including BJP and UPPL.





With inputs from IANS