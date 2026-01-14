PM Modi greets Assam on Magh Bihu, calls festival a symbol of unity

New Delhi, Jan 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of Magh Bihu and said it is an occasion of joy, warmth and brotherhood that embodies the best of Assamese culture.

In a letter in Assamese and English, Modi also said that the essence of Magh Bihu lies in contentment and gratitude.

"Warmest greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Magh Bihu. Embodying the best of Assamese culture, this beautiful festival is indeed an occasion of joy, warmth and brotherhood," he said in the letter.

The Prime Minister said Magh Bihu marks the completion of the harvest season and offers an occasion to appreciate the efforts of those who enrich people's lives, particularly the hardworking farmers.

"It also encourages generosity and care among us. May this Magh Bihu bring peace, good health and happiness in everyone's lives. I wish that the year ahead is filled with prosperity and success," Modi said.

The Prime Minister is schedule to visit Assam on January 17, with a packed itinerary that blends culture, infrastructure and connectivity.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Guwahati on the evening of January 17 and attend a mega Bagurumba dance performance at Sarusajai Stadium, featuring 8,000 to 10,000 artistes.

After staying overnight at State Guest House No. 1, Modi will travel to Kaliabor in Nagaon district the next day to address a public rally at Mouchanda field.

A key highlight of the visit will be the foundation-laying of a 34.5-km elevated corridor from Kaliabor to Bokakhat, passing through the Kaziranga National Park.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two new train services from Kaliabor - one connecting Dibrugarh and Gomti and another between Guwahati and Rohtak.

“Effectively, Assam will be getting three new train services in two days,” the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, while briefing the press after a Cabinet meeting in Guwahati on January 9.

With inputs from PTI