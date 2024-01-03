PM Modi condoles tragic Dergaon bus mishap; announces ex-gratia

Guwahati, Jan 3: Following the tragic bus accident that killed 12 people and injured several in Golaghat district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic mishap on Wednesday.

Taking to the microblogging site 'X', PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lahks to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured will receive an amount of Rs. 50,000. The amount will be paid from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted on X, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000”.

It may be mentioned that the tragic mishap occurred on Wednesday when a bus carrying 45 passengers collided with a coal-laden truck.





