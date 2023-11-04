PM Modi commends Assam's 'Khel Maharan' initiative for grassroots sports development

Guwahati, Nov 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his approval of Assam's 'Khel Maharan' program, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which aims to promote sports at the grassroots level.

The initiative, scheduled to run from November 1 to January 10 next year, seeks to identify and nurture sports talents in the state.

"I am really happy to learn that the Assam Government has organised `Khel Maharan' across the state between November 2023 and January 2024. This initiative to take sports to the grassroots level is commendable," said PM Modi in a statement.

Deeply grateful for the blessings of Hon’ble Prime Minister as we embark on Assam’s biggest ever sporting Jan Andolan - Khel Maharan. pic.twitter.com/kp7BcsW9zR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 4, 2023

"Grassroots initiatives are a crucial part of this overarching vision of identifying and nurturing budding athletes. Assam has already been a sporting hub, giving many athletes who have made the nation proud at the global level. The organisation of 'Khel Maharan' will go a long way in further promoting and popularising competitive sports among youth across Assam. Holding competitive games at the levels of Panchayat, Assembly constituency, district and state levels will also help unearth new talent across diverse sporting disciplines," said PM Modi.



"May 'Khel Maharan' enhance the vibrant sports culture of Assam and help nurture more sporting talent who bring glory to the nation. Best wishes for making 'Khel Maharan' a huge success," concluded PM Modi.

Over 50 lakh athletes are expected to participate in five disciplines: Athletics (100m, 200m, 400m & 800m), Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball, and Kho-Kho across four age categories. State-level events will take place in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Kokrajhar, and Diphu, with each location hosting the final event for a specific discipline.