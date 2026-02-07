PM Modi calls Gamosa his ‘most cherished possession’ at Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi, Feb 7: Stating that Gamosa is a symbol of women’s empowerment in Assam and the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it reflects their strength and contribution.

Modi on Friday welcomed students from across the country with Gamosa during the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha at his residence.

Greeting students with Assam’s Gamosa, Modi described it as his “most cherished possession”. Modi said that it was his heartfelt desire to gift the children the Gamusa as a mark of respect.

Interacting with the Prime Minister, a student said that often pupils cannot match the speed of schools or teachers, and in trying to cover what is missed, they lose track of further chapters and fall behind.

Modi said that teachers should keep their speed just one step ahead of the students, not too much, with the goal being within reach but not easily achievable.

When the student recalled ‘Exam Warrior mantra 26’, “The goal should be within reach but not easily achievable”, the Prime Minister praised the memory.

He explained that if teachers go 50 steps ahead, students will give up, but like a farmer ploughs the field, teachers must plough the minds of students.

Modi suggested that teachers should announce in advance the chapters to be taught in each week, so students can begin reading, asking, or searching online before the lesson.

He emphasized that when the actual teaching happens, curiosity will arise, understanding will deepen, and focus will improve.

He noted that if a chapter is very interesting, students will want to explore more, making revision stronger.

A student from Sikkim said that she had composed a patriotic song in three languages – Hindi, Nepali, and Bengali – titled Hamara Bharat Bhumi.

The Prime Minister was delighted, and asked her if she enjoyed writing poetry, and upon her confirmation, encouraged her to recite.

Modi lauded her and remarked on how she spoke of the unity of the nation – Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming students at Pariksha Pe Chacha with Gamosa amplifies the GI-tagged handloom’s recognition at the global level.

He said that it was an acknowledgment of the lakhs of women weavers behind the creation of the Gamosa, which has been donned by Modi on various occasions.

“An unparalleled moment of appreciation for Assam’s beloved Gamosa. In today’s episode of #ParikshaPeCharcha2026, Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji shared that the Gamosa is his all-time favourite possession,” Sarma wrote on a microblogging platform.

“This heartfelt mention not only elevates the stature of this GI-tagged handloom, an enduring symbol of Assam’s pride, but also amplifies its recognition at the national and global level, especially among the younger generation,” he said.

Sarma said that Modi’s “affection for Assam is genuine, shaped by his long association with the state”.

“This affection is reflected consistently in his actions, from executing transformative, large-scale projects for the region to proudly wearing the gamosa on important occasions,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister said that this acknowledgment also instils confidence among the lakhs of weavers, particularly women, who work tirelessly every day to create these exquisite pieces of heritage.

“On behalf of the 3.5 crore people of Assam, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Ji for his warmth towards Assam and for truly making ‘A for Assam’ a lived reality. Immensely grateful,” the Chief Minister added.

With inputs from PTI