PM Modi calls Assam's growth the ‘A’ in India’s economic alphabet

Guwahati, February 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Assam’s rapid economic growth, attributing it to the “double effect” of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “double-engine” government.

Speaking at the inauguration of Advantage Assam 2.0 at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara on Tuesday, Modi highlighted Assam’s transformation into a key driver of India’s economic progress.

“Assam’s contribution to India’s growth story has been substantially increasing. When Advantage Assam was first held in 2018, the state’s economy was ₹2.45 lakh crore. Today, it stands at approximately ₹6 lakh crore,” Modi said, drawing loud applause from the audience.

Known for his ability to weave humour into speeches, Modi had the crowd cheering when he revisited a remark he made during a 2013 electoral campaign: "Soon, people across India will say ‘A for Assam’ while learning the alphabet.”

The Prime Minister outlined his government’s ambitious plans to boost Assam’s economy to $147 billion by 2030, positioning it as the gateway to Northeast India and Southeast Asia.

He urged industry leaders to take advantage of the NE Transformative Industrialisation Scheme (UNNATI), which focuses on investment, industry, and tourism.

“Infrastructure, connectivity, and ease of doing business are our priorities,” he said, listing out key initiatives such as railway investment, first semi high-speed train in Northeast, air connectivity, and improved law and order.

"Law and order has seen unprecedented change as a number of peace accords have been signed. Long pending border issues have been resolved," he said.

The significance of Assam’s transformation was not lost on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took the stage to reflect on the state’s journey.

“Assam was once among the most disturbed places in the country. Today, it is one of the most peaceful,” he said, highlighting how law and order, infrastructure, and economic policies had dramatically evolved.

Perhaps the most symbolic moment of the event came when Sarma presented Modi with a one-horned rhino memento crafted from semiconductor chips—a striking metaphor for the state’s journey from tradition to technology.

“Assam is not just the land of tea and oil anymore. We are entering the semiconductor age,” Sarma said, reinforcing Assam’s ambitions in high-tech industries and manufacturing.

With the summit progressing, the mood among investors and policymakers is one of optimism.