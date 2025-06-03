PM Modi assures Central support as Assam flood toll rises to 11, over 5L affected

Guwahati, June 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the worsening flood situation in the state and assured full support from the Centre for ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a post on social media, CM Sarma said, “A short while ago, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam. I briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives.”

Sarma added that he had apprised the Prime Minister of the relief measures undertaken by the state government.

“The Hon’ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts. Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam,” he wrote.

As of Tuesday, the flood situation in Assam remains critical, with over 5.35 lakh people affected across 22 districts.

The state reported one more flood-related fatality in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll due to floods and landslides this season to 11, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest death was reported from the Doboka revenue circle in Hojai district. Additionally, two people — one each from Hailakandi and Dibrugarh — have been reported missing.

The ASDMA bulletin stated that 5,15,039 people across 65 revenue circles and 1,254 villages have been impacted. Several relief camps have been set up across the affected districts.

Fifteen rivers in the state are currently flowing above the danger mark. The Brahmaputra continues to overflow at Neamatighat and Tezpur, while the Barak is in spate at Chota Bekra, Fulertal, AP Ghat and BP Ghat.

Other rivers flowing above danger levels include the Subansiri (Badatighat), Burhidihing (Khowang), Dhansiri (Numaligarh), Kopili (Kampur and Dharamtul), Rukni (Dholai), Dhaleswari (Gharmura), Katakhal (Matizuri), and Kushiyara (Sribhumi).

Relief and rescue operations by district administrations and disaster response teams are underway, even as more rainfall is forecast in parts of the state over the coming days.

With inputs from PTI