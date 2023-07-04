PM lauds efforts to boost petrochemicals sector in Assam & Northeast

Guwahati, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam Petrochemical Plant, an effort towards establishing Assam as a major exporter of petrochemicals.

Replying to a tweet by Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Prime Minister tweeted: “This will boost the petrochemicals sector in Assam and the entire Northeast.”





In a big push towards establishing Assam as a major exporter of petrochemicals, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 1 flagged off the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam Petrochemicals Plant in Namrup.

The Chief Minister also virtually laid the foundation for the development of Joypur Chariali and Namrup Sonari Tiniali roads to facilitate the movement of industrial outputs from Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited, Assam Petrochemicals Limited and Namrup Thermal Plant.