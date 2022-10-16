PM dedicates 75 Digital Banking Units across 75 districts to the nation

Guwahati, Oct 16: In yet another measure to deepen financial inclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) to the nation via video conferencing.

As part of the Union budget speech for 2022-23, the Finance Minister announced the setting up of 75 DBUs in 75 districts to commemorate our country's 75 years of independence.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today visited Punjab National Bank's Bongaigaon Branch to attend the dedication of the DBUs by PM Modi.

The DBUs are being set up with the objective of ensuring the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country and will cover all the states and union territories. 11 public sector banks, 12 private sector banks and one small finance bank are participating in the endeavour.

DBUs will be brick-and-mortar outlets which will provide a variety of digital banking facilities to people such as opening savings accounts, balance-check, print passbooks, transfer of funds, investment in fixed deposits, loan applications, stop-payment instructions for cheques issued, applying for credit/debit cards, view statement of account, pay taxes, pay bills, make nominations, etc.



These units will enable customers to have cost-effective, convenient access and an enhanced digital experience of banking products and services throughout the year.

The Prime Minister believes that it will help spreading digital financial literacy and education on cyber security awareness and safeguards.



In addition, adequate digital mechanisms will be in place to provide real-time assistance and resolve customer complaints arising from business and services provided by DBUs directly or through Business Facilitators/Correspondents.





