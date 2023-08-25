Plastic water bottles under 1 ltr to be banned from 2nd Oct in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 25: In accordance to the decision taken by the Assam Cabinet on July 2023, the Environment and Forest Department has issued a notification prohibiting the use of plastic water bottles below 1 litre capacity in the State from 2nd October 2023.

In a notification issued by the Environment and Forest Department, it has observed that plastic bottles for packaged drinking water have not been included in the list of banned single-use-plastic by the Government of India in the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 as amended in 2021.

It further stated that the use of the packaged drinking water bottles upto 1000ml volume and their potential pollution is higher than packaged drinking water bottles of larger volume.





Earlier, the cabinet decided on the prohibition on the production and use of drinking water bottles made of PET of less than 1 litre in volume and strict implementation of the ban on Single-Use Plastic in the state as per the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021 and the ban will be placed in effect from October 2 this year.