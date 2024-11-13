Plans to recruit 1500 employees in Jagiraod semiconductor plant afoot: Ravi Kota

Guwahati, Nov 13: The physical progress of the semiconductor project at Jagiroad is proceeding in accordance with the planned timelines, and the first round of recruitment for it is expected by early next year. Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the project with Dr. Randhir Thakur, Managing Director of Tata Electronics Ltd., along with senior officers from the Industries Department, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Power Department, and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

"The review highlighted that the physical progress of the project is proceeding in accordance with the planned timelines, with Tata Projects and L&T advancing with civil construction work at Jagiroad. The development of social infrastructure and human resource planning for the recruitment of 1,500 employees by July 2025 were also discussed in detail," Kota said.

Furthermore, a joint action plan was formulated to promote the establishment of a manufacturing cluster to sup- port the semiconductor industry in the region.

Dr Thakur expressed his appreciation at the inauguration of the VLSI North East Chapter in Guwahati, noting its potential to facilitate growth in the sector. He also committed to collaborating with relevant stakeholders to attract vendors and investors to Assam in the coming months.

Earlier, on September 27 A delegation of the 16th Finance Commission, led by chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, visited Tata's semi-conductor project site in Jagiroad.

The visit aimed to assess the region's semiconductor industry potential and explore ways to enhance its growth.

Prominent economist Dr. Panagariya emphasised the importance of leveraging technology for economic progress.

He also discussed regional economic development strategies with district commissioner Sharma and other senior officials.

By-

Staff Reporter