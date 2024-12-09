Proposed Dibrugarh zoo to house animals in naturalistic enclosures

Dibrugarh, Dec. 9: A plan is being mooted to transform the Namdang Reserve Forest in the district into both a learning and entertaining setting by promising an immersive experience to visitors including students. That would finally be the Dibrugarh Zoological Park, to be located near Tingkhong.

The proposed project will outdo the limitations of traditional zoos, as visitors can move up to the naturalistic enclosures where animals and birds can be observed from close range in a complete natural ecosystem. The immediate proposed approach is starting a Wildlife Safari & Rescue Centre in around 150 hectare of land within the reserve forest area.

Through the proposed project 'Wildlife Safari & Rescue Centre', the government is seeking to achieve several underlying objectives. The initiative will not only promote preservation of the thick green cover area but also check encroachments and poaching of forest resources. The project once actualized will turn into a destination for wildlife lovers, tourists and inquisitive students. Besides, the much-needed rescue centre will also cater to all kinds of human-wildlife mitigation and wildlife health needs of the region.

Divisional Forest Officer Sandeep Bendi told The Assam Tribune that the proposed zoo will be set up in a completely natural setting within the jungle area with zero tree felling. "As of now, 195 species including mammals and birds have been proposed to be kept in separate naturalistic enclosures. The detailed project, for which the state government has already allocated Rs 259 crore, has been presented to the department and the final approval from the Central Zoo Authority, the statutory body of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Government of India) is awaited," he said.

It needs to be mentioned here that the project was decided during the project was decided during the State Cabinet meeting held on February 10, 2024. The project model was prepared accordingly after surveying the forest by a team of officials led by local MLA and minister Bimal Borah and DFO Bendi. The total forest area covers about an area of 1858.63 hectares and is situated about 18 km away from the city here and about 10 km from Moran town. The forest falls under Tinthengia Gaon Panchayat in Tingkhong LAC.

As per the proposed plan, the area will be protected with a boundary within which the facility for safaris, rescue centre and the zoo components will be set up. All kinds of herbivores, carnivores, and birds will have their enclosures larger than the normal areas in the zoo in a naturalistic setting. It will be a multi-model project with vibrant circulatory paths for movements.

"People can walk, go on track, cycle or move via battery-operated vehicles. About 70 to 80 hectare area within the compound can be used for jungle track. Since the identified site has a lot of tree covers, it also provides the opportunity for walking trails including canopy walkways," he said.

Bendi also said that theme based display of animals, birds, reptiles and even primate will be another unique element in the zoo, which will highlight their biogeographic zones. "When a visitor comes to a zoo, he or she should go both educated and entertained as well. So it is a place where at one glance you can know about the diversity of your country. Along with that we are also trying to chip in the cultural aspect of every animal or bird. We want to showcase as much as possible the cultural importance of every animal and birds. Suppose it is an elephant, we want to make sure that people have an opportunity to interpret the cultural significance of elephants in this country and how our lives evolved along with the animal. People ought to get that experience with visual appeal.

We are also planning to avoid a lot of writings in the area by limiting to visual art mostly so that interpretation is attractive," the forest official stated.

DFO Bendi further said that no element inside the forest will be harmed or altered during the implementation of the project. All water bodies will remain intact. Even a thaan (worship place) found inside will be preserved. We want to keep them in a natural setting, he said.

Apart from the zoo, rescue centre and the safari facility, a proposal has also been put forward for establishing a conservation breeding centre. The Namdang Reserve Forest is primarily known for Assamese macaque (primate), leopard, slow loris, civet cat, different types of snakes, and a lot of valuable trees, medicinal plants and fruit bearing trees besides various species of butterflies. Reptiles are available where water bodies are situated. The forest is also a safe haven for both local birds and migratory birds.

- By Staff Correspondent