Placement agency accused of human trafficking in Assam; probe begins

Silchar, Feb 27: A group of women who had undergone training by a placement agency with the promise of jobs in hospitals in North India have approached Cachar Police in Assam with allegations of suspected human trafficking against the placement agency.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed on Tuesday that the police is registering the statements of the girls, who revealed that after their training on general duty, the placement agency had assured them jobs of patient care in hospitals across North India. But astonishingly, some of the girls found themselves working in Ghaziabad with duties assigned for dusting and cleaning. “We are taking down their statements and the matter is being investigated,” the Cachar SP told The Assam Tribune.

Meanwhile, the placement agency officials, while talking to the media, have denied the allegations raised by the girls. “These girls were given training for 45 days for a general duty assistant course. Some trainees get job placements to their liking, while others do not get placements as per their preferences, which cannot be the bar to judge our credentials. The allegations are baseless. If the trainees had any issues, they could have approached the centre and spoke to us instead of making such abrupt allegations,” said a representative of the placement and training agency who hails from Bihar, along with other local representatives of the agency.