Pipeline burst wreaks havoc in Kharghuli, water supply cut in city for 3 days

Guwahati, Jan 2: A massive pipeline burst in Guwahati’s Kharghuli area on Thursday morning created havoc, leading the Guwahati Jal Board to cut off the city’s water supply for three days.

The incident, which occurred around 10:15 am, caused extensive damage to over 5 homes, 7 vehicles, and multiple business establishments, leaving residents grappling with inundated streets, disrupting daily life.

A child reportedly sustained injuries as water gushed out at neck-breaking speed, reaching heights of eight to nine metres. The injured child was rushed for immediate medical care, and authorities assured that their condition is being closely monitored.

Police personnel and fire tenders quickly arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control. However, the sudden surge of water wreaked havoc for over 40 minutes before the flow could be contained.

Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who reached the spot to take stock of the situation, assured the public that experts are investigating the cause of the pipeline burst.

“There could be multiple reasons behind this incident. Our experts are working on it, and we will make the findings public soon. Let me assure you that the government is looking into it,” Baruah said.

Pallav Gopal Jha, Managing Director of the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewage Board, explained the situation, stating, “We had installed surge tank vessels, as recommended by scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), to minimise water pressure on the pipelines and had planned a three-day water supply halt starting tomorrow. Unfortunately, this accident occurred earlier.”

Jha faced heated exchanges with locals whose homes suffered severe damage. Addressing their concerns, he said, “We need to assess the extent of the damage before deciding on compensation. I will discuss this matter with engineers and the District Commissioner.”

Panchami Choudhury, Secretary of the Board, added that while water supply was immediately stopped, the pipelines still contained residual water, making it difficult to control the flow instantly.

“We stopped the supply on time, but water kept gushing out for a few more minutes post that,” she said.

Interestingly, in an early morning post on social media, the Guwahati Jal Board had notified the public that it will conducting flushing and testing of the distribution network in areas including Kharghuli, Joypur, Ramsa Hill, Hirimbapur, Silpukhuri, and Dighalipukhuri, among others, on Thursday.

"During the trial run, there may be water leakages at certain locations, which our team will promptly address. We kindly request the cooperation of all concerned during this exercise," the post by the Guwahati Jal Board read.

The bursting of water pipelines has been a recurring issue in Guwahati over the past few years. In 2023, a similar incident in the same Kharghuli area tragically claimed the life of a woman.

She was swept away by the force of gushing water and declared dead at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The water supply project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was partially commissioned in December 2022 and implemented by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority.