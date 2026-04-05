Pilot leads Congress push in Chamaria, flags 'vote division' bid

Mirza, April 5: The Congress candidate for the no. 27 Chamaria Assembly constituency, Rekibuddin Ahmed has intensified his election campaign as only a few days are left for the Assembly election and a huge public meeting was held at Goroimari town club on Friday, which was attended by over 20,000 people.

Addressing the gathering, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and General Secretary of All India Congress Committee, Sachin Pilot called upon the voters of Chamaria Assembly constituency to vote in favour of Congress candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed. He strongly criticised the injustices, corruption, divisive politics, price hike and atrocities against minorities being practised by the present BJP government in the State.

He called upon the people of Assam to oust the BJP-led government from Assam and help Congress-led alliance to form the next government in Assam.

He also called upon the voters of Assam not to vote favouring AIUDF and AGP, saying that AIUDF and AGP have fielded candidates in Chamaria Assembly constituency in a bid to divide the minority votes and defeat the Congress candidate.

Pilot said Congress-led governments have always provided basic facilities ranging from right to education, right to information, food security and labour rights to all communities of India while the BJP-led governments have been ignoring the Constitution of India and not following the laws of the country.

It is the Congress party which is striving hard to protect the Constitution of India and also the laws of the nation.

The AICC General Secretary and MP from Karnataka, Dr Syed Naser Hussain declared that Congress candidate for no. 27 Chamaria Assembly constituency, Rekibuddin Ahmed would win from the constituency by a margin of over 1 lakh votes despite the fact the AGP, BJP and AIUDF have joined hands against him.

Dr Hussain highlighted the atrocities committed against the minority community in Assam by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He alleged that Sarma has been patronising the syndicate system in the State and promoting large-scale corruption.

He urged the voters to give Congress a chance to form the next government and help root out corruption and syndicate raj from the State.

President of All India Women’s Congress Committee Alka Lamba said BJP is shouting slogans like ‘Beti Bochao Beti Padao’ but the maximum number of cases of violence, murder and rape against women has occurred in the history of India during the rule of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

She said that Congress-led Assam Government will give justice to iconic singer Zubeen Garg within 100 days if Congress-led government is voted to power. She also guaranteed of providing Rs 50,000 unconditional financial support to women of Assam and Rs 1250 per month to elderly persons if Congress-led government is voted to power.

She said that BJP-led State government in Assam is one of the most corrupt governments of India and added that thousands of acres of rural land of the State are being given to Adani and Ambani-led companies.

She said the BJP-led double engine governments are acting against the minorities, Dalits and Adivasis and many lands of minorities, Adivasis and Dalits are being transferred to Adani and Ambani-led companies.

She asked the voters to elect Rekibuddin Ahmed from Chamaria Assembly constituency and help Congress-led alliance to form the government in Assam.

General Secretary of AICC Mahila Congress Nuri Khan sought the blessings of the people of Chamaria Assembly constituency in favour of Congress candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed and elect him with huge margin of votes.

In his address, Congress candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed highlighted the works he did during the past 15 years as an MLA and assured the people of Assam to bring more developmental projects to his Chamaria Assembly constituency if voted to power again.

The meeting was attended, among others, by General Secretary, Assam Mahila Congress Committee, Rumi Bargohain, National Observer Rekha Chouhan and many other leaders of the Congress party.