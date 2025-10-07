PIL in Gauhati HC seeks court-monitored probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

Guwahati, Oct 7: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Gauhati High Court demanding an impartial, court-monitored investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The petition, submitted by Abhijit Sharma and Palash Ranjan Baruah, alleges serious irregularities, a possible criminal conspiracy and misuse of official authority linked to the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

The plea seeks to ensure that the investigation remains transparent, free from external influence and conducted under judicial oversight.

The PIL raises concerns about the alleged involvement of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg in the North East India Festival, where Garg was scheduled to perform before his death.

The event, primarily cultural and commercial in nature, reportedly fell outside the ambit of official police duties — prompting questions about whether DSP Garg had formal approval or administrative sanction to participate.The petition seeks the court’s direction to determine if any official position was misused.

Adding to the controversy, the petition also names Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the festival, who has significant political and bureaucratic links.

Mahanta is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and the current State Chief Information Commissioner.

The petitioners expressed concern that Mahanta’s influence could compromise the integrity of the investigation and urged judicial intervention to prevent interference.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on Mahanta, who remains in police custody over alleged involvement in Garg’s untimely death.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing reporters on Monday, confirmed that both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) Department will soon probe possible financial irregularities tied to the festival’s organisation.

“The state government is already in touch with central agencies to ensure a professional and transparent investigation. I am confident that the ED and IT Department will look into the financial discrepancies connected to Shyamkanu Mahanta,” the Chief Minister said.

He also commented on Mahanta’s extensive network of connections:

“Mahanta’s primary job seemed to be taking photographs with various people. If the pictures stored on his mobile phone are made public, they will include politicians, journalists, and many others. However, such photos have no relevance to the ongoing probe. We also have records of several individuals who travelled with him to Bangkok, but those details are unrelated to this case.”

The PIL is likely to be heard later this week, as calls grow louder across Assam for a fair, independent, and time-bound investigation into the death of one of the state’s most loved artists.

