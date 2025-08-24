Pijush Hazarika reviews anti-erosion works at Kokradanga, warns of demographic threat

Kokradanga, Aug 24: Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday inspected the erosion-hit Kokradanga area in South Salmara-Mankachar district, where nearly 400 metres of land have been devoured by the Brahmaputra, posing a serious threat to surrounding habitations and infrastructure.

Addressing the media during his visit, Hazarika said that erosion has been continuing in the border road stretch for the past 15 days, but the Water Resources Department has been working “tirelessly” to contain it.

“On the riverside, we are implementing megatubes, geo-bags and type bags. Two days back, we decided to install three geo-megatubes, each covering 400 metres, extending up to the point where people are residing. The public requested that we cover 500 metres, and we have agreed. This will ensure long-term protection against erosion,” Hazarika stated.

The minister assured that once the work is complete, the embankment at Kokradanga will be strong enough to withstand river pressure.

“Within the next 15 days, this embankment will be powerful, and there will be no further erosion in this stretch,” he added confidently.

On the issue of settlements along government land and forest areas, Hazarika clarified that the administration would continue with evictions only where encroachments were illegal.

“The government has not evicted people living on private land. Evictions are being carried out only in forest areas and on government land,” he said.

Sounding a strong note of concern, Hazarika also linked unchecked encroachments to Assam’s demographic challenges.

“The demography of Assam is changing rapidly. We must act decisively to protect Assam, otherwise the Assamese community will face the risk of perishing,” he warned.