Pijush Hazarika promises swift embankment work along Kapili River

Raha, Jan 10: In a proactive response to the erosion crisis along the Kapili River, the minister for Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, visited two embankment sites under the Raha revenue circle on Friday morning to assess the situation firsthand.

The minister at first inspected the embankment at Saikialgaon, Chaparmukh, and later headed for Bagalajan. The two sites have been severely affected by erosion, posing a threat to the local people.

Expressing his concerns for the affected residents, Minister Hazarika emphasised the government’s commitment to tackling the erosion crisis effectively.

“Within 7 to 10 days the embankment work will start. Nagaon district engineer and chief engineer, they will come to take stock of the situation, and we will try our best to complete the work as soon as possible,” stated Hazarika.

During the inspection, the minister also laid the foundation of a road work at Saikialgaon in the presence of local residents. Speaking on the age-old Buffalo fight tradition during Magh Bihu days, the minister said that it is banned by the court and he has nothing to comment on it.

"As a minister, I can't emphasise that the buffalo fight must go on; it is up to the people, as their emotions are attached to it, the minister stated.

Minister Hazarika was accompanied by Raha MLA Sashikant Das and officials from the Water Resources Department and district administration.