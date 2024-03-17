Pijush Hazarika predicts Tapan Gogoi’s victory in Jorhat; slams Gaurav Gogoi

Jorhat, March 17: Amidst a charged atmosphere at the ITI Field in Rajabari, Jorhat, Minister Pijush Hazarika highlighted the BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections and criticised the Congress party.

While speaking to the media on the sidelines of the joining ceremony of BJP, Hazarika exuded confidence in Tapan Gogoi’s victory once again with a substantial margin in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Turning his attention to the opposition, Hazarika launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of harbouring plans to contest elections in old Kaliabor. Hazarika contended that Gaurav Gogoi’s purported desires disregarded the aspirations of Jorhat’s electorate, portraying it as an insult to the local populace.

Highlighting the perceived discord within the Congress party, Hazarika pointed to the internal strife and leadership vacuum plaguing the opposition ranks. He further stated that since the grand old party lacks ideologies and good leaders, there has been mass defection to the BJP.

During the event, Hazarika welcomed over six thousand individuals into the BJP fold, including prominent leaders such as district Congress secretaries, Youth Congress office-bearers, and former presidents of Titabar Nagar Samiti.

In attendance at the joining ceremony were BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita, Vice President Rana Goswami, and Minister Pijush Hazarika, who collectively welcomed the influx of new members to the saffron party.