Pijush Hazarika inaugurates Model Anganbadi centre in Ahatguri

Morigaon, Aug 14: A total of 12 model Anganwadi centres were opened simultaneously in Jagiroad constituency in Morigaon district on Sunday.

The Minister formally inaugurated the Morakolong Adarsh Anganwadi Centre under the gram panchayat of Ahatguri in the constituency and opened 12 centres simultaneously in Morigaon district.

There are 15 model Anganwadi centres in Morigaon district. However, three centres are still under construction in Jagiroad constituency.

Hazarika expressed contentment while inaugurating the Anganwadi centre in the premises of the school he has studied during his childhood.

Along with PR Gharphalia, DC Morigaon other top officials of Social Welfare department were also present in today's inaugural function.