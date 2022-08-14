84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Pijush Hazarika inaugurates Model Anganbadi centre in Ahatguri

By Correspondent

Morigaon, Aug 14: A total of 12 model Anganwadi centres were opened simultaneously in Jagiroad constituency in Morigaon district on Sunday.

The Minister formally inaugurated the Morakolong Adarsh Anganwadi Centre under the gram panchayat of Ahatguri in the constituency and opened 12 centres simultaneously in Morigaon district.

There are 15 model Anganwadi centres in Morigaon district. However, three centres are still under construction in Jagiroad constituency.

Hazarika expressed contentment while inaugurating the Anganwadi centre in the premises of the school he has studied during his childhood.

Along with PR Gharphalia, DC Morigaon other top officials of Social Welfare department were also present in today's inaugural function.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
We need more employers than employees: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

We need more employers than employees: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Singpho chief Bisa Nong Singpho felicitated at Margherita

Singpho chief Bisa Nong Singpho felicitated at Margherita

SMCH doctors, students take up Swachhata drive ahead of I-Day celebrations

SMCH doctors, students take up Swachhata drive ahead of I-Day...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Pijush Hazarika inaugurates Model Anganbadi centre in Ahatguri

Morigaon, Aug 14: A total of 12 model Anganwadi centres were opened simultaneously in Jagiroad constituency in Morigaon district on Sunday.

The Minister formally inaugurated the Morakolong Adarsh Anganwadi Centre under the gram panchayat of Ahatguri in the constituency and opened 12 centres simultaneously in Morigaon district.

There are 15 model Anganwadi centres in Morigaon district. However, three centres are still under construction in Jagiroad constituency.

Hazarika expressed contentment while inaugurating the Anganwadi centre in the premises of the school he has studied during his childhood.

Along with PR Gharphalia, DC Morigaon other top officials of Social Welfare department were also present in today's inaugural function.

Correspondent


More in Entertainment
We need more employers than employees: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

We need more employers than employees: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Singpho chief Bisa Nong Singpho felicitated at Margherita

Singpho chief Bisa Nong Singpho felicitated at Margherita

SMCH doctors, students take up Swachhata drive ahead of I-Day celebrations

SMCH doctors, students take up Swachhata drive ahead of I-Day...

Similar Posts
X
X