Pijush Hazarika assures to solve sluicegate, embankment repair in Barak Valley

Silchar, May 30: At a time when the Barak River is flowing above the danger level and many areas have been inundated, Minister of Water Resources Pijush Hazarika reached the valley to take stock of the situation on Thursday.

Talking to reporters at the Bethukandi dyke, Hazarika expressed the positive intent of the government headed by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to prevent further damage to the dykes and embankments and initiate measures to mend the breached dykes in the valley. He said that while there have been no reports of any breaches of embankments in Cachar so far, there are four instances of embankment breaches in Karimganj that will be repaired within a fortnight with Geomegatube.



"To solve the issues of the sluice gate at Betukandi, we will need at least another year. We are in the process of constructing another sluice gate. We completed the sluice gate, which was under the Department of Irrigation.



Once the sluice gate is completed, the problem will be solved to a great extent," the minister told reporters, maintaining that the government is keenly working to find a plausible solution to the problem of the sinking zone at Silchar Kalain Road.



MLAs Kaushik Rai, Dipayan Chakraborty, Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha and other leaders accompanied the minister on the flood spot visits.

