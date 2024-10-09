Pijush backs ‘Haryana model’ for 2026 Assam polls as Akhil urges Oppn unity

Biswanath, Oct. 9: In the wake of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) third consecutive victory in the Haryana Assembly elections on Tuesday, Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pijush Hazarika, expressed confidence that the party will replicate this success in Assam by adopting the “Haryana model” in preparation for the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls.

“The people of Haryana have elected the BJP for a third term, which is no small feat. This re-election indicates that the BJP government has delivered substantial work. We have already made significant strides in Assam, and we aim to achieve even more. Haryana will serve as our model, and the BJP will form the government for a third time in Assam,” Hazarika stated during a meeting in Behali, on Tuesday.

Hazarika also took a swipe at the Congress party, noting that despite their grand claims and predictions from opinion and exit polls suggesting a significant victory, the BJP emerged victorious. “We had the last laugh,” he added.

The Minister was in Behali to strategise for the upcoming by-elections in five constituencies - Samuguri, Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, and Behali.

He reportedly assured party workers that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to win all five constituencies, highlighting the party's preparedness and commitment.

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi, the chief of the Raijor Dal, attributed the Opposition's defeat against BJP to poor poll management.

“The BJP approaches elections very seriously, while we, the Opposition, have not matched that level of commitment. It’s unfortunate that we haven’t yet finalised our candidates for the by-elections. While discussions have taken place, we lack a coherent strategy,” Gogoi commented.

Gogoi remains optimistic about the united Opposition's chances in the upcoming by-polls in Assam, asserting that the recent elections in Haryana demonstrate that disunity among opposition parties leads to losses at the polls.

“If we can agree on the right candidates and establish a united strategy, I believe we can defeat the BJP in the upcoming by-polls. However, it is concerning that BJP MLAs have been actively engaging at the grassroots level while our leaders have not,” he expressed.