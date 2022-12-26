Picnicker killed in wild elephant attack at Amsoi in Raha

Raha, Dec 26 : A man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants at Amsoi under Raha police station on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at Shivakunda, a popular picnic spot of Amsoi under Amsoi reserve forest area.

The deceased has been identified as Nipul Bordoloi, an inhabitant of Namgaon village under Raha Police station.

According to information received, the deceased had gone to Amsoi to picnic along with his friends when a herd of wild elephants descended from the Shivakunda hills in search of food and attacked the picnic group. The friends of the deceased fortunately managed to escape unhurt while the jumbos attacked Bordoloi instead.

Later, forest officials along with police, on being informed rushed to the spot immediately and recovered the body.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended at Nipul Bordoloi's residence after his body reached his house.