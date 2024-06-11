Pickup truck driver attacked amid cattle theft suspicion in Digboi

Digboi, June 11: In a shocking incident involving cow vigilantes, a driver of a pickup truck was brutally beaten by some people in a village in Digboi over suspicion that he was involved in cattle theft.

The group of people vandalised the vehicle transporting cattle, which was travelling from Digboi towards Tinsukia, and the driver was physically assaulted.

The driver claimed that those who assaulted him and his assistant were members of the village guard force.

According to sources, for a long time, various parts of the Digboi police jurisdiction have been plagued by cattle theft incidents. Despite victims filing reports with the police administration regarding these thefts, the Digboi police have not yet managed to apprehend any culprits.

Due to this, angry locals suspected that the vehicle was involved in cattle theft and physically assaulted the driver and his assistant.

Digboi police arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control. An investigation is ongoing in regard to the incident.