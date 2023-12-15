85 years of service to the nation
Assam

PHED Engineer arrested under bribery charges in Morigaon

By The Assam Tribune
PHED Engineer arrested under bribery charges in Morigaon
Guwahati, Dec 15: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team nabbed an engineer of the Assam Public Health Engineering Department on Thursday under bribery charges in Morigaon district.

As per reports, the anti-corruption team caught the engineer red-handed during an operation after he accepted the demanded bribe from the complainant for processing pending bills under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The arrested engineer has been identified as Nabajyoti Tamuli.

Further investigation is underway.



The Assam Tribune


