Phani Bhushan Choudhury files nomination for Barpeta LS seat

Barpeta, April 18: In preparation for the upcoming third phase of elections in Assam, Phani Bhushan Choudhury, the candidate representing the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) from the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, officially filed his nomination on Thursday before the District Commissioner of Barpeta, Aayush Garg.

The nomination filing process was preceded by a significant gathering and rally organised by supporters and dignitaries from various political parties, including the AGP, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The rally commenced at the Barpeta Municipality field and culminated at the Barpeta District Commissioner's office, where Choudhury submitted his nomination papers.

During the pre-nomination meeting held at the Barpeta Municipality field, prominent leaders such as Ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah and Atul Bora, Kumar Deepak, Biren Baishya, Chandan Brahma, and Kamal Kumar Medhi, among others, addressed the gathering and expressed their support for Phani Bhushan Choudhury's candidature.

Amidst a fervent atmosphere, a massive crowd of approximately 5,000 enthusiastic supporters accompanied Choudhury in the rally as they traversed through the streets of Barpeta to demonstrate their solidarity and endorsement of his candidature.

Phani Bhushan Choudhury’s nomination marks a significant milestone in the electoral journey for Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, with anticipation and enthusiasm running high as the election season progresses.