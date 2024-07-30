Phani Bhusan Choudhury roars in Lok Sabha urging comprehensive solution for Assam floods

Guwahati, July 30: As Assam grapples with severe flood situations every year, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MP from Barpeta Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency Phani Bhusan Choudhury voiced on behalf of the people of the state during the ongoing Union Budget Session in the Lok Sabha, urging for a comprehensive solution to the problem.

Choudhury said, “We received grants and funds of around Rs. 4,600 crores from the central government in the last few years for the flood situation in Assam. However, the general public is not anticipating such funds from the centre anymore. At present, the people of Assam want a comprehensive solution to the flood issue in the state.”

“I support the budget tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. But I wish to quote one abstract from the speech, that is, ‘Assam grapples with floods every year by the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries, originating outside India. We will provide assistance to Assam for flood management and related projects.’ In this regard, I want to say something. The geographical area of Assam is 78,438 sq. km., of which 31,500 sq. km. are flood-prone areas. This means 39 percent of the land in Assam is flood-prone.”

He further highlighted some of the steps that could be taken as a comprehensive solution for the flood situation, including embankment strengthening, enhancing the depth of the Brahmaputra, etc.