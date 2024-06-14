Phani Bhusan Choudhury resigns from Assam assembly, joins Lok Sabha

Guwahati, Jun 14: In a major political shift, Assam's longest-serving legislator, Phani Bhusan Choudhury of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), resigned from the assembly on Friday after his recent election to the Lok Sabha.

Choudhury, who won the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, submitted his resignation letter to Speaker Biswajit Daimary in the presence of senior AGP leaders, including party chief Atul Bora and Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya.



It may be mentioned that Choudhury has been representing the Bongaigaon assembly segment since 1985 and served as a minister during the second AGP government from 1996 to 2001.



Furthermore, he was also a minister in the BJP-led government from 2016 to 2021.



He succeeded in the Lok Sabha elections on his second try, after an unsuccessful attempt in 2014 when the AGP was not allied with any other party.



Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ party chief Atul Bora wrote “One of the stalwarts of AGP, Hon'ble Shri Phani Bhusan Choudhury has scripted history by being elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Bongaigaon LAC for a record eight terms. Our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bongaigaon LAC for their unwavering love and support for Phani da over the last four decades. Now, the people of Barpeta LS Constituency have chosen him as their Member of Parliament. We are confident that Phani da's extensive experience will elevate the development of Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency to new heights.”





One of the stalwarts of AGP, Hon'ble Shri Phani Bhusan Choudhury has scripted history by being elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Bongaigaon LAC for a record eight terms. Our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bongaigaon LAC for their unwavering love and support for… pic.twitter.com/0IrjUmtdh5 — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) June 14, 2024



