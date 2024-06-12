Petrol pump dispenses water instead of fuel in Sonitpur, sparks public outrage

Sonitpur, Jun 12: A heated situation erupted in Assam’s Sonitpur district at the Kawaimari petrol pump, where instead of fuel, the petrol depot allegedly supplied water to the customers.

The incident unfolded in the Thelamara revenue circle area of Sonitpur district on Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m.

As per sources, two motorcycle owners faced difficulties when their vehicles broke down after they used the fuel from the petrol pump.

Upon investigation, the occupants of the motorcycles found out that instead of fuel, they received water from the petrol depot.

The incident left all the customers baffled, leading to a protest.

A large police team reached the scene, including the DSP of Sonitpur police and the police officer-in-charge of Thelamara police station, where they were able to control the situation.



