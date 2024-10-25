Petition on KNP eco-sensitive zones pending in Gauhati HC

Guwahati, Oct. 25: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday kept pending a petition filed raising concerns over non-declaration of eco-sensitive zones in Kaziranga National Park and mushrooming of resorts in the animal corridor areas.

In his petition, Rajeev Bhattacharyya expressed concern that till date the State government has not notified the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in Kaziranga National Park despite directions from the Central government and the Supreme Court.

"Our concern is the massive mushrooming of resorts. As a result, many permanent structures have come up in the nine animal corridors. In 2019 and 2013, the Supreme Court ordered that mining should be stopped in the areas that fall in Karbi Anglong district. But mining has continued," the petitioner said.

In 2002, the Centre had taken a decision to notify ESZ in all national parks and wild- life sanctuaries. It was the onus of the State government to implement the decision as per the local conditions. In 2006, the apex court had told all state governments to notify the ESZs.

The State government had sent the proposals to the Centre three times, but all the three proposals were found incomplete. The Centre had told the Assam government to make an 'integrated corridor' with regard to Kaziranga National Park but there was no action, the petition stated.

The petition also demanded a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry into the reasons that have caused the delay in the notification and removal of all illegal permanent structures in all the notified animal corridors.

A division bench of the high court on Thursday noted that a similar case is pending in the Supreme Court and it would not be advisable for the High Court to issue any orders now. The petition has been kept pending till the apex court issues any final or effective order.