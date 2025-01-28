PeTA’s complaint leads to FIR over buffalo fights in Nagaon during Magh Bihu

Guwahati, Jan. 28: An FIR has been registered against the organisers of buffalo fights in Nagaon’s Raha during the recent Magh Bihu celebrations, following multiple charges including animal cruelty, provoking animal fights, negligent animal handling, and obstructing a public servant from performing their duties.

The complaint, supported by video evidence, was submitted by PETA India to the Raha police station, despite the Supreme Court’s ban on animal fights.

The FIR at Raha police station was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA), 1960, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, naming the organisers and participants of the fights.

The charges stemmed from buffalo fights conducted on January 17 and 21 in Raha, which were captured in the footage provided by the animal rights organisation.

PETA India alleged that at least 11 buffalo fights were held in various districts of Assam during the Magh Bihu celebrations, including locations in Morigaon, Nagaon, and Sivasagar.

In their statement, PETA highlighted that the police had successfully intervened to prevent a planned buffalo fight after receiving intelligence about the event.

PETA India has urged authorities to intensify enforcement efforts to prevent illegal animal fights and hold the organisers accountable.

“We urge the police to ensure FIRs are filed against the organisers and participants of these fights. We call on the authorities to continue to crack down on this cruel practice and prevent further violence against animals,” said PETA India’s Cruelty Response Coordinator, Sunayana Basu.

Notably, the Gauhati High Court had quashed a state government notification in December that sought to permit buffalo and bulbul fights during Magh Bihu under certain guidelines.

This ruling upheld the 2014 Supreme Court judgment banning such practices, which had led to a suspension of buffalo fights in Assam since 2015. However, the controversial events resumed last year, triggering further concerns.

The legal and public backlash surrounding the buffalo fights highlights growing concerns over the treatment of animals in traditional festivals, despite clear judicial and legislative prohibitions.