Pest attack leaves trail of destruction in Assam’s Goalpara

Goalpara, Nov 18: The golden paddy fields of Goalpara district have come under the threat of pests, locally known as 'Shur puk'—which resemble caterpillars. This has become a cause of concern for the farmers of Rampur in Agia, compelling them to cut the ripened paddy straws out of desperation.

Sources reveal that farmers are distressed, claiming that the swarm of pests can destroy a year's worth of work in just a few hours. The looming threat of caterpillars has instilled fear among farmers, as the pests would cause extensive damage to hectares of cropland.

Many farmers allege that the Goalpara district agriculture department has not taken any measures to protect the crops. Fearing the pest's impact, some farmers have resorted to cutting paddy in desperation.

The pest attack came at a time when the farmers of the region are already grappling with elephants destroying their ripened crops, as they often come out of their habitats in search of food.