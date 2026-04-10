People voted with unusual enthusiasm: CM Sarma on cross community turnout

Guwahati, Apr 10: Highlighting an enthusiastic voter response cutting across communities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Assam Assembly polls witnessed unusually high participation, reflecting strong public engagement in the electoral process.

Speaking to reporters at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati after polling concluded, Sarma pointed to instances like the Golakganj constituency, where turnout in both Hindu-majority and minority-dominated booths was nearly equal, with some areas recording participation as high as 95 percent.

“This time, people have voted with unusual enthusiasm. The turnout across communities has been very encouraging,” he said.

Pleased by the high turnout, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the BJP-led alliance is headed for a decisive victory. He projected that the alliance would secure more than 90 seats in the 126-member Assembly, adding that even crossing the 100-seat mark would not be surprising. However, he maintained that it was important to remain measured while the electoral process was still underway.

Commenting on the opposition’s prospects, Sarma also predicted a weak showing by the opposition.

“Earlier, I thought the AIUDF might not win any seats, but they may secure 4–5. Congress, on the other hand, is likely to remain below 20 seats,” he said, adding that a strong showing by the BJP would significantly limit the opposition’s overall tally.

He claimed that the opposition’s “three Gogois” narrative had failed to resonate with voters.

“They will remain under pressure until the final votes are counted. People have not appreciated the concept of ‘three Gogois’. On the other hand, BJP candidates, including our Gogoi, will win with comfortable margins,” he said.

Responding to allegations raised by Congress leader Pawan Khera, the Chief Minister dismissed them as baseless and questioned the party’s credibility.

“If the allegations had substance, it would have been a different matter. But making claims and then retreating only reflects the party’s approach,” he added.

While the BJP projects a strong showing, the final verdict now rests with the voters, with results set to reveal the true electoral picture on May 4.