People of 'landlocked' Barak Valley echo need for alternative road link

Silchar, June 17: At a time when the railway connectivity from Barak Valley is already affected due to the torrential rain in May this year, fresh spell of heavy rain led to landslides at many places along the NH-6 which connects Silchar to Guwahati via Shillong route, leading Barak Valley into a landlocked territory for now.

Sudarshan Gupta, a college-teacher and a resident of Silchar shared his experiences of the hostile weather and disrupted road condition along Meghalaya, on his return to Silchar from Guwahati via flight on Thursday. "I along with my teacher colleagues went to Guwahati for official work. On our return on Wednesday, we were told of a massive landslide at Lumsnang in Meghalaya where the base of the road has significantly eroded and a truck has been struck along the road affecting communication leaving several passengers stranded amidst heavy rain. We decided to head back to Guwahati and resort to airways to reach Silchar. Eventually we landed in Silchar on Thursday."



In this backdrop, Sudarshan and many others across Barak Valley are echoing the need for alternative roadways connecting southern Assam with the State capital. Senior journalist Chayan Bhattcharjee, advocate Imad Uddin Bulbul and other citizens of Silchar have drawn the attention of the Government on the urgent need for an alternative roadway via Dima Hasao district which shall save time and involve lesser risk of landslides. "We will write to the Union Surface Transport Ministry to quick start the 285 kms roadway from Silchar via Harangajao- Thuruk-Jagiroad to Guwahati at the earliest," Bhattacharjee said.



On the other hand, the Surma Valley Branch of Indian Tea Association (SVBITA) and also the Tea Association of India (TAI) Barak Valley branch has drawn the attention of the State Government for early restoration of the Silchar-Shillong road taking up steps in consultation with Government of Meghalaya. "The Tea industry in Barak Valley is in the middle of the full tea season. While it is known that the rail connectivity through the Dima Hasao district will take considerable time to restore, the damage seen today on the Shillong road appears to be of very serious magnitude. The tea industry over here is dependent on the finances generated by the sale of tea during the period for sustenance during the off season. We request the Government of Assam to liasse with the Government of Meghalaya to take steps on war footing for early restoration of the roadway," wrote BP Chaliha, secretary of SVBITA.

Sorodindu Bhattacharjee, secretary of TAI Barak Valley branch informed that the tea Industry of Barak Valley is in big crisis due to closure of rail and surface transport by and between Barak Valley and Guwahati. Dispatch of tea from Barak Valley Tea gardens has been stopped; causing a crisis of working capital needed for day to day expenses of the garden including wages and ration of its hundreds of workers. Under the circumstances, the tea industry in Barak Valley needs help and assistance from the Government and from the Tea Board," the TAI official mentioned.

