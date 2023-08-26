People of Biswanath celebrates after getting back district status

Biswanath Chariali, Aug 26: The people of Biswanath Chariali were in a mood of celebration after the Assam Cabinet decided to restore Biswanath along with Hojai, Tamulpur and Bajali as a full-fledged district.

After nearly eight months since the repealing of the district status individuals and organisations expressed their disappointment over the issue and held several protests demanding the restoration of the district status.

Speaking to media after the 100th state cabinet meeting, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the formation of Biswanath district as the headquarters while Biswanath, Behali and Gohpur will be the sub-districts or 'upa-jila'.

It may be recalled that Biswanath was declared a district on August 15, 2015. However, on December 31 last year, in the interest of rebuilding the constituency, the Assam cabinet had decided to merge the four districts with their parent districts.

The decision to restore the district status has brought a ray of hope for the people of Biswanath, as they celebrated the decision by bursting crackers on the streets and distributing sweets. They further expressed their gratitude to the Assam Government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, organisations like the All Assam Students Union, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Karbi Chhatra Sangha as well as various party organisations and people of Biswanath have requested all offices to be set up in the district.

The state cabinet has decided to restore four districts with new geographical boundaries. An Additional Deputy Commissioner will be the head of each Sub-district, and offices of different government departments will also be under the Sub-District, CM Sarma was quoted as saying.