People looking for air tickets to Guwahati throng designated ticket counter at Cachar DC office

Silchar, May 19: A day after State Government announced the MoU with Flybig airline services regarding flight services between Silchar and Guwahati at subsidised rates of Rs 3000 per passenger, there has been a huge rush of people at the designated counter at Cachar DC's office on Thursday seeking tickets.

Anindita Paul, a student from Silchar appreciated this Government intervention in arranging the facilities for the flood torn people of the valley. " I have been assured about the ticket to Guwahati today. It is a commendable effort on the part of the government under the hour of plight, however, they must arrange facilities of tickets a day before scheduled journey which might ease the hustle among the passengers a great deal," the student said.

On the other hand, Ranu Das, a resident of Das Colony who came to seek to flight tickets for his relative who is stuck because of flood here also lauded the efforts of the Government and thanked the Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for responding to the worries of the people of flood hit Barak Valley. He also appreciated the efforts of Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy in raising the concerns of the people here.

Meanwhile, Rahul Laskar, a resident of Meherpur looked largely disappointed on not being able to avail the tickets for the day despite many attempts. Worried about his ailing sister under treatment a hospital in Guwahati, Rahul pleaded before the authorities to arrange a ticket for him.

Ali, who works at a construction firm was happy to have received his confirmation regarding flight ticket for today. " We have received the tickets but a help desk at the DC office here to address the queries faced by the people would assist the cause a great deal, " Ali said.