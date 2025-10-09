People in Singapore must record statements voluntarily: Centre on Zubeen case

Guwahati, Oct 9: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) gave a deadline up to October 6 to the members of the Assamese association, Singapore, who were with Zubeen Garg on the yacht to record their statements, but only one turned up, and it is not known whether the others will turn up before the SIT.

If they do not come, it will be difficult to force them to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to record their statements. But if the involvement of any one of them in the death of Zubeen is established, then it will be easy to bring him or her to trial.

Highly placed sources in the Government of India told The Assam Tribune that the investigation is now in the preliminary stage, and it is not possible to bring them to India officially for recording statements. Since they are Indian citizens, they should volunteer to record statements before the SIT rather than facing trouble in the later stages of investigation, sources pointed out.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently opined that the investigation would not be complete without recording the statements of Assam Association members who were with Zubeen in the yacht.

However, official sources said that if they do not come on their own to help the SIT to complete the investigation, there is very little that the Government can do at this stage of the investigation. It will also be difficult for Assam Police personnel to visit Singapore to question them.

But if during the investigation, the involvement of any of the members of the Assam Association is proved and charges are framed against them, then the Court can issue a summons against them, and India can request Singapore to extradite them. Even their passports can be revoked, and under those circumstances, they will not be able to stay in Singapore, sources added.

However, sources said that it would be a time-consuming process. “The incident occurred in Singapore and not in India. It took years for India to bring back David Headley despite the fact that he was involved in terrorism in India. So people should understand the fact that bringing someone from a foreign land is a time consuming process, that too only if involvement in a crime is proved. It is better to persuade the Assam Association members to come to Assam to record their statements,” sources added.