‘Pending doesn’t signify rejection’ Anand Mishra on rumours regarding resignation

Guwahati, Jan 17: Refuting the claims of being closed to Headquarters and non-acceptance of resignation, Superintendent of Police in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, Anand Mishra, clarified that there is procedure in the government for its functioning.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, SP Mishra said, “When it is rejected, it means that it has not been accepted. Pending is not equal to rejection. There is a problem with a few sections of people being short-sighted. They do not understand that there is a procedure for the functioning of the government.”

“In my resignation letter, I mentioned January 16 as the date to kindly release me from my duties. It was my time frame, however, the time frame of the government might not suit mine. Generally, there is a period of three months given to us, but as per the rules, we can also resign with immediate effect. Being a responsible officer and also holding a charge, I cannot leave with immediate effect,” he said.

SP Mishra further informed that he mailed the Assam DGP, requesting permission to hand over the charge on the morning of January 17 if he does not get any response regarding the resignation letter by January 16. He requested the DGP allow him to relinquish and depute someone to his post.

To facilitate SP Mishra’s relinquishing of charge, the police headquarters wrote to the Home Department and the CO of the 13th APBn, Debasish Sarma, who is likely to be allowed to take the interim charge of my incumbent post.

SP Mishra further refuted the claims of being ‘closed to headquarters’. He said, “There is no official letter of myself being closed to headquarters. It was me who requested relinquishing charge.”