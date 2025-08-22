Pediatrician’s absence sparks fresh outrage at Sadiya Civil Hospital

Sadiya, Aug 22: The functioning of Sadiya Civil Hospital has once again come under public scrutiny, with fresh allegations emerging over the unexplained absence of a pediatric specialist.

According to the local organisation Sadiya Sachetan Yuba Samaj, a pediatrician formally joined the hospital on March 4, 2025, but has allegedly failed to report for duty since then.

Speaking to reporters, organisation president Anupam Gogoi said the absence has left the only hospital in the subdivision without pediatric care.

“Many women deliver their babies here, and some infants are born with jaundice. In such cases, they are immediately referred to Tinsukia or Dibrugarh. We want to know where the pediatrician is, who was supposed to join this hospital,” Gogoi remarked.

The concern comes close on the heels of a recent controversy when, due to the absence of a gynecologist, nurses were compelled to conduct deliveries.

Following media outcry, the government deputed a gynecologist — a move for which the organisation expressed gratitude.

However, the absence of the pediatrician has triggered fresh outrage among residents, who now demand immediate intervention.

“If the matter is not resolved, we will be compelled to escalate it to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the coming days,” Gogoi warned.

Earlier on August 17, the hospital had faced a severe shortage of doctors, forcing nurses to handle critical medical responsibilities, including deliveries.

The crisis came to light when a pregnant woman, Laxmi Thapa of Ghumti Bill, was admitted to the hospital around 5:30 am.

Her family alleged that no doctor attended to her throughout the day, leaving nurses to conduct the delivery.

The recurring crisis has sparked deep concern among residents and healthcare observers, underlining the persistent strain on Sadiya’s healthcare system.