Pedestrian killed as govt vehicle crashes into truck in Silchar; locals torch SUV

Silchar, Oct 2: A pedestrian was killed when a SUV (AS-11/EC-2182) lost control and crashed into a parked truck near the culvert in Meherpur’s Botertol area, close to Nightingale Hospital, on the morning of Vijaya Dashami.

Eyewitnesses said the white SUV, bearing a “CPWD” sticker on its windshield, was speeding before it struck the stationary truck. The victim, identified as Sushil Das (38), was thrown under the vehicle and died on the spot.

The accident sparked immediate chaos. The driver fled the scene, prompting furious bystanders to block the road and set the vehicle on fire.

Angry slogans demanding the driver’s arrest and action against the vehicle’s owner echoed across the area.

Senior police officials, including Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta, Additional SP (Headquarters) Subrata Sen, and Additional SP (Crime) Rajat Pal, rushed to the spot with a heavy police contingent.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and the road was cleared after several tense moments.

Speaking to the press, Cachar SSP Mahatta said, “An accident occurred in which one person died. Some miscreants set the vehicle on fire, but we extinguished it and cleared the road. We will ensure justice for the victim’s family and take action against those responsible for torching the vehicle. Two others were injured and have been shifted to the Medical College for treatment.”

The SSP further stressed that strict action would be taken against those who torched the government vehicle in the rush of the incident.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident trace the driver and ensure justice for the deceased’s family.