Peaceful Assam forging in development, asserts Governor Kataria

Silchar, May 23: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, on Monday, said with peace being restored in Assam, the state has witnessed remarkable growth and development in infrastructure along with significant improvement in law and order situation in the state in the past one decade.

The Governor reached Silchar as a part of his three-day visit to Barak Valley districts. While taking to reporters after meeting with the officials of the Cachar district administration and taking review of the implementation of the various schemes floated by the government, Kataria said, “Situation in Assam has changed in the past one decade. I am happy to see that the state has made commendable development in the infrastructure front in terms of road and rail connectivity. Also, the law and order situation has improved significantly which is a positive sign. I am sure with peace being restored, development will accelerate in the state."

In the meeting with different departments, the Governor reviewed the progress of work of the various Central government schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and others in Cachar district.

“This is my first visit to Barak Valley districts. I shall try visiting every district of Assam in the next six months and check the progress of work of various welfare projects of the Centre so that the general public receives benefits of the projects," he said.

Earlier on the day, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended meetings with different departments including public health engineering department, water resources department, panchayat and rural development department, public works department and irrigation department among others and learnt about the progress of work of various government schemes.

While addressing the officials at the meeting the Governor emphasised on the importance of the government assistance for reaching out to the people for their benifit. He also asked the departmental officials to pay more focus on dairy production, development of farmers with special focus on agricultural development and fisheries etc.

The Governor also interacted with security officials and took stock of the law and order system in the district. Governor Gulab chand Kataria expressed satisfaction over the Cachar district administration’s performance regarding the implementation of various schemes and over the law and enforcement authorities’ strong approach towards maintaining a peaceful atmosphere across the district.

Later in the evening, the Governor visited National Institute of Technology NIT Silchar and Assam University Silchar and interacted with the academic and administrative staff and students as well. He laid the foundation stone for a new indoor auditorium at Assam University Silchar. At the NIT Silchar, the Governor responded to the queries of the students and asserted that institutions of higher learning must strive to work towards restoring India’s glory of Viswaguru.

Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy and Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha along with Cachar SP Numal Mahatta also attended the program.