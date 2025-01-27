Peace has fuelled progress in Bodoland, says CEM on Bodo Peace Accord's 5th anniversary

Kokrajhar, Jan. 27: In a celebration of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord’s fifth anniversary, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Pramod Boro, reflected on the positive impact the agreement has had on the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Speaking at an event commemorating the occasion on Monday, Boro highlighted that peace has been the cornerstone of the region’s development.

“Only with peace does development come by,” Boro said, citing Bodoland as a prime example of how the agreement has fostered stability and growth.

He highlighted significant improvements in the region’s education system and economy, which he said, have flourished due to the prevailing peace.

“All communities of the BTR have now been able to undertake productive activities,” he added, acknowledging how the peaceful environment has paved the way for these advancements.

The CEM also pointed out that the calm in the region has allowed for the drafting of better policies and has helped preserve the local language, culture, and overall development.

Boro underscored that these strides would not have been possible without the sustained peace in the region.

To mark the occasion, a bike rally was flagged off in all 40 constituencies of the BTR, with over 2,000 bikers participating in the event.

“We have only one message – the peace that we have achieved in our region must be intact in the days to come," Boro told The Assam Tribune.

The rally is aimed at sending a strong message of hope for the future, he said.













BTC Chief Pramod Boro during the bike rally on Monday (Source: @PramodBoroBTR/ X)

In the evening, individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of BTR will be honoured.

“We will be awarding people – both from within the government and outside – who have been working for the development of the Bodoland region,” Boro said.

Boro also shared that the Chief Minister of Assam will lay the foundation stone for the second university in Kokrajhar.

He elaborated, “A year back, the Chief Minister had announced that the Kokrajhar Government College would be upgraded to a University. Tomorrow, the foundation of the second university of Kokrajhar will be laid. This has been one of the provisions of the Bodo Accord of 2020.”

Additionally, the Chief Minister will address a large gathering of 60,000-70,000 people and inaugurate the MCLA (Member of Council Legislative Assembly) quarters.

Boro said, “The Chief Minister will inaugurate the MCLA quarters tomorrow, marking another significant milestone in the development of our region.”